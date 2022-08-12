Karnataka CID DySP chosen for Home Minister’s 2022 medal for excellence

Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankargouda Veeranagouda Patil was chosen the 2022 recipient of the medal for excellence in investigation by the Union Minister of Home Affairs.

Patil, who is the current investigative officer in the case of irregularities in Police Sub-Inspector recruitment, played a vital role in solving the 2019 case of a rape and murder of a girl, reported from Yakapur village in Chincholi taluk.

At the time, he was the Sedam Circle Inspector and had filed a case charge-sheet in court by collecting supplementary documents. Thanks to Patil’s diligent documentation in the case, the accused, Yellappa, was sentenced to death within 101 days of filing the First Information Report (FIR).

Patil told DH about the incident that happened on December 9, 2019. He said that former Superintendent of Police Ida Martin Marbaniyang put faith in him and entrusted him with the task of investigation the rape and murder. An FIR was submitted within 22 days, and the court gave the death penalty to the culprit, because the case was investigated without any delay, he explained.

He is now part of the CID team constituted to investigate the alleged scam in PSI recruitment examination. Patil is from Ramagiri village in Gadag district’s Lakshmeshwar taluk.