Karnataka: Circular on parents' donation for government schools draws flak

The state government had to face backlash on Friday for having issued a circular asking parents to chip in with donations for the upkeep of government schools.

The Department of School Education & Literacy has asked school development and monitoring committees (SDMCs) to involve parents in “developmental activities” by collecting donations from them.

Although it is not made mandatory, the department has asked the SDMCs to convince parents about the condition of government schools and encourage them to donate voluntarily under ‘Nanna Shaale, Nanna Koduge’ (My School, My Contribution) programme.

Parents can donate Rs 100 per month, which will go towards minor repairs, drinking water facilities, cleaning of toilets and so on. The SDMCs have to provide a receipt to parents who donate money. The money has to be deposited in the SDMC’s account.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the BJP government. “Since the treasury has dried up because of the 40% commission racket, the education department has reached the stage of collecting Rs 100 per month from the parents of school children,” AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. “The government had earlier issued a circular asking schools to collect donations from donors to buy shoes and socks. With the latest move, it is clear that the government has gone bankrupt due to rampant corruption,” he added.

Academician V P Niranjanaradhya said the circular violated fundamental rights. “The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child talks about the right of the child to education, and with a view to achieving this right progressively and on the basis of equal opportunity, the states shall make primary education compulsory and available free to all,” he said.

The Karnataka School Development and Monitoring Committees Coordination Committee wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday demanding withdrawal of the circular.