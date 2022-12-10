Karnataka Civil Court vacates injunction on sale of book on Tipu Sultan

The ex-parte temporary injunction preventing the distribution and sale of the book on Tipu Sultan has been vacated. Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge J R Mendoca passed this order on the application filed by Rafiulla, after hearing the objections filed on behalf of Addanda Cariappa, the author of the book Tipu Nija Kanasugalu and also the Director of Rangayana in Mysuru, and Ayodhya Publication.

The interim order of injunction was passed on November 21, 2022, on the plaint filed by B S Rafiulla, former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee. The court noted that the temporary injunction was granted mainly on three contentions; there is distortion of the words used in ‘Azaan’, the word ‘Turukaru’ used in the book is derogatory to the Muslim community and the third ground that the book is published without a historical and evidentiary value and no materials to show that on what basis the author has made the narratives and scripted the dialogues in the book.

The counsel for the defendants (Cariappa and others) submitted that the contentions are unsustainable as the similar text about ‘Azaan’ is already available in the public domain. The counsel further produced the meaning of the word ‘Turukaru’ as available on the website of Kannada Sahitya Parishad.

“As regards the third ground the defendant had contended that as the plaintiff is not a family member or descendant of Tippu, the plaintiff cannot seek for stopping the publication of the book. The learned counsel for the Plaintiff admitted in the course of his arguments that he has not filed the suit complaining the defamation of Tippu Sultan,” the court said.

Imagination and poetic license

During the argument, the senior counsel appearing for Addanda Cariappa admitted that the book is based on the author’s imagination and claimed it as a poetic license. The advocate gave the illustration of the incident of Rama meeting Seetha after her rescue from Lanka and submitted that nobody knew the actual conversation between Rama and Seetha. However, the poets or writers have used their own imagination and written the dialogues.

The court referred to the book produced by the plaintiff titled Tipu Sultan a Crusader for Change published by the government in 2012, with the bibliography shown as the unpublished sources obtained from the Indian office library, London, British Museum and other libraries.

“The defendant No 1 (Cariappa) has not referred any books or materials to show that on what basis he has made the narratives and scripted the dialogues in the book. But the learned counsel for the defendant No1 admits that it is based on the own imagination of defendant No1 and Poetic Licence. Therefore, it can be prima-facie held that the dialogue and narrative is not based on actual history as claimed in the foreword and the preface,” the court said. The foreword was written by author S L Bhyrappa and the preface by Chakravarty Sulibele.

The court also observed, “When the play is about a person who had lived and is a part of history, the author of the play has the minimum duty to inform the reader and the viewer as to whether the work is of fiction or not. The reading of the book shows that nowhere the defendant No1 has disclosed that the dialogue and narrative is the work of fiction and the same is scripted out of his own imagination. Therefore there is a chance of confusion in the mind of the reader in this regard as contended by the plaintiff.”