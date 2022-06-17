Karnataka clears 81 new industrial projects

Karnataka clears 81 new industrial projects

Of the 81 projects, seven were approved with an investment of Rs 1,229.43 crore creating 1,734 jobs

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 15:11 ist
Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government has cleared 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689.51 crore promising to create 6,825 people, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Friday. 

These projects were approved in the 132nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) chaired by Nirani late on Thursday. 

Of the 81 projects, seven were approved with an investment of Rs 1,229.43 crore creating 1,734 jobs. Another 71 projects were cleared with Rs 1,308.06 crore investments for 5,091 jobs. Three more projects worth Rs 151.42 crore were also greenlit. 

Some of the new investment projects are: Purplestar Hygiene Pvt Ltd (Rs 270 crore, 400 jobs), Belgaum Sugars Pvt Ltd (Rs 240.84 crore, 170 jobs), Paraatparaa Coffee Pvt LTd (Rs 236.8 crore, 200 jobs), Logically Infomedia Pvt Ltd (Rs 228.19 crore, 614 jobs), ANS Paper Mills Pvt Ltd (Rs 105 crore, 100 jobs), Ghodawat Foodpro Pvt Ltd (Rs 98.60 crore, 30 jobs) and Jyothsna Li-Tech Pvt Ltd (Rs 50 crore, 220 jobs). 

On April 30, in the 131st SLSWCC meeting, the Nirani-led panel had approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore to create 8,575 jobs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka News
murugesh nirani

What's Brewing

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi back in the spotlight

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

Climate change: Catching up with lost time

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'acche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

 