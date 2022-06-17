Karnataka clears 81 new industrial projects

The Karnataka government has cleared 81 industrial projects worth Rs 2,689.51 crore promising to create 6,825 people, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Friday.

These projects were approved in the 132nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) chaired by Nirani late on Thursday.

Of the 81 projects, seven were approved with an investment of Rs 1,229.43 crore creating 1,734 jobs. Another 71 projects were cleared with Rs 1,308.06 crore investments for 5,091 jobs. Three more projects worth Rs 151.42 crore were also greenlit.

Some of the new investment projects are: Purplestar Hygiene Pvt Ltd (Rs 270 crore, 400 jobs), Belgaum Sugars Pvt Ltd (Rs 240.84 crore, 170 jobs), Paraatparaa Coffee Pvt LTd (Rs 236.8 crore, 200 jobs), Logically Infomedia Pvt Ltd (Rs 228.19 crore, 614 jobs), ANS Paper Mills Pvt Ltd (Rs 105 crore, 100 jobs), Ghodawat Foodpro Pvt Ltd (Rs 98.60 crore, 30 jobs) and Jyothsna Li-Tech Pvt Ltd (Rs 50 crore, 220 jobs).

On April 30, in the 131st SLSWCC meeting, the Nirani-led panel had approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore to create 8,575 jobs.