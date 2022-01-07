Karnataka clears 87 projects worth Rs 4,236 crore

Karnataka clears 87 projects worth Rs 4,236 crore

These projects were approved late Thursday in the 128th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) that Nirani chairs

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 20:10 ist
Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka has approved 87 industrial projects worth Rs 4,236.26 crore promising 12,251 jobs, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said Friday. 

These projects were approved late Thursday in the 128th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) that Nirani chairs. 

In a statement, Nirani said the new clearances would give “a big push” to Karnataka’s industrial growth. 

The new investments include Siemens Healthcare (Rs 313.20 crore, 270 jobs), Tecchren Batteries (Rs 480 crore, 200 jobs), Neotrex Steel (Rs 340 crore, 150 jobs), Supreme Sugars (Rs 306.82 crore, 315 jobs), Pawan Shakti Papers (Rs 276 crore, 1,000 jobs), Tantia Papers (Rs 276 crore, 1,000 jobs) and SATS Food Solutions India (Rs 210 crore, 310 jobs). 

Of the projects approved, 13 are large and medium-sized with an investment of over Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 2,986.80 crore promising 4,660 jobs. Another 74 projects have an investment between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore. They are worth Rs 1,249.46 crore generating 7,591 jobs, Nirani said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News
murugesh nirani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 