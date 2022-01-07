Karnataka clears 87 projects worth Rs 4,236 crore

Karnataka has approved 87 industrial projects worth Rs 4,236.26 crore promising 12,251 jobs, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said Friday.

These projects were approved late Thursday in the 128th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) that Nirani chairs.

In a statement, Nirani said the new clearances would give “a big push” to Karnataka’s industrial growth.

The new investments include Siemens Healthcare (Rs 313.20 crore, 270 jobs), Tecchren Batteries (Rs 480 crore, 200 jobs), Neotrex Steel (Rs 340 crore, 150 jobs), Supreme Sugars (Rs 306.82 crore, 315 jobs), Pawan Shakti Papers (Rs 276 crore, 1,000 jobs), Tantia Papers (Rs 276 crore, 1,000 jobs) and SATS Food Solutions India (Rs 210 crore, 310 jobs).

Of the projects approved, 13 are large and medium-sized with an investment of over Rs 50 crore, totalling Rs 2,986.80 crore promising 4,660 jobs. Another 74 projects have an investment between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore. They are worth Rs 1,249.46 crore generating 7,591 jobs, Nirani said.

