Karnataka clears projects worth Rs 11,000 crore

The State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) on Monday approved nine industrial projects with investments worth Rs 11,495 crore.

These projects are expected to generate 46,984 jobs in the state, the SHLCC said in a release. The panel is headed by the Chief Minister.

The projects approved by the SHLCC include Rs 6,000 crore investment by Exide Industries, which is expected to set up a Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing unit near Bengaluru airport.

Tetrarch Developers Limited will establish a multi-sector industrial park at Devanahalli with an investment of Rs 2,231 crore. This alone promises 45,000 jobs.

Nsure Reliable Power Solutions Private Limited will invest Rs 1,050 crore on a Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing unit near Malur. JSW Renewable Energy will set up a hydropower project worth Rs 679 crore at Vidyanagar in Ballari. Web Werks India will set up a data service centre unit at KR Puram in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 530 crore.

The SHLCC also cleared additional investments in existing projects. ACC Ltd will pump in another Rs 471 crore for limestone mining at Chittapur (Kalaburagi), Goodrich Aerospace Services Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 280 crore at its Devanahalli facility, JK Cements will expand its operations with Rs 242 crore at Bagalkot and CV Projects Pvt Ltd will create new infrastructure at Amruthahalli in Yelahanka.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials to ensure that contracts and sub-contracts are not extended beyond the fixed time period. Bommai also pointed out that several industries have not utilised lands allocated to them even after two decades and asked officials to submit a report in this regard, an official release stated.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani allayed fears that Karnataka would lose out on investments due to "some extraneous factors". In a statement, he said: "The massive investment proposals approved by the government shows the position of Karnataka as a preferred destination for investors."

