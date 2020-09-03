Karnataka clears Rs 600 crore watershed project

The Karnataka Cabinet approved a Rs 600 cr project - Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agriculture Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) - for the benefit of 20 taluks with low groundwater levels in Karnataka.

While the World Bank will fund 70% of the project (Rs 420 crore), 30% of the expenses (Rs 180 crore) will be borne by the state government.

The project will benefit farmers to cultivate in 10 lakh hectares of land in taluks such as Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, Kolar in Kolar district, Sira in Tumakuru, Arasikere in Hassan, Hirekerur in Haveri and 15 others.

Briefing reporters, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the project is designed to ensure soil and water conservation in these taluks, along with encouraging innovative agricultural practices. "The project will cover 50,000 hectares in each of the 20 taluks," he said.

The government also sanctioned Rs 377.46 crore for two medical colleges being constructed under Centrally-sponsored schemes. While Rs 309 crore was sanctioned for Yadgir Medical College, the remaining amount is for Haveri Medical College.

A new tender to operate 700 Arogya Kavacha ambulances in Karnataka was also approved during the Cabinet meeting. "The new tender will include directions issued by various courts to service providers. Addressing complaints of paramedics and drivers carrying patients to hospitals selected by the former, stringent distant criteria for ambulances etc are among the new terms of the tender," he said.

The government also sanctioned Rs 85 crore for Fishing Port at Maravanthe in Uttara Kannada district.

The ambitious project worth Rs 450 crore for ensuring water falls at Jog perennially was scrapped and Rs 120 crore was sanctioned for constructing rope way, amphitheatre, parking facility and others around the popular tourist destination.

Damage to public property to prove costly

Several Ordinances, which will be replaced as Bills and placed in the upcoming legislature session, were also discussed during the meeting.

The Cabinet also cleared an ordinance with amendments to some provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. The changes were under four heads and would allow the government to impose penalty for damages to public property during a pandemic equivalent to twice the cost of losses suffered.