Karnataka 'close-down': 20 additional trains deployed as thousands flock railway station

Thousands of people rushed to KSR Bengaluru and Yashwantpur railway station in an attempt to leave the city hours before the lockdown came into effect.

Since the beginning of the reintroduction of trains in the unlock period last year, the railways has not resumed unreserved travel. As per the rule, passengers will be allowed to travel in trains only if they have confirmed reservation tickets.

The South Western Railway has issued advisories over the last two weeks, urging people not to come to the railway station in the hope of getting a ticket. Even passengers on the waiting list have been advised to stay back, with officials assuring that they can get a refund of the fare an hour before the departure of the train.

20 trains introduced

However, the announcement of lockdown triggered a wave of reverse migration both within the state and outside. Unlike people travelling to different cities, people travelling outside the state do not have buses and are dependent on trains.

The South Western Railway said 20 special trains will be run to cater to the increased demand from the passengers travelling between Karnataka and several destinations spread across northern parts of the country.

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Guwahati (Assam), Howrah (WB), Vasco da Gama (Goa), Agartala (Tripura) and Delhi Sarai Rohila are among some of the destinations.