Karnataka CM announces post-April 20 coronavirus lockdown relaxations

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a slew of lockdown relaxation measures that will come into effect after April 20, which includes allowing movement of two-wheelers and resumption of industrial activity.

He announced the measures after a meeting with senior ministers and officials where they discussed the way forward.

Two-wheelers will be allowed to ply outside areas that are identified as containment zones, Yediyurappa said.

“Where COVID-19 cases are reported will be identified as containment zones. In such containment zones, an incident commander will be given magisterial power and teams comprising the police and health department officials will be formed,” Yediyurappa explained. “Enforcement of the lockdown will be much more stringent in these areas and no one will be allowed to step out. Essential supplies will be delivered home,” he said.

“An important decision we’ve taken is that there will not be any restriction on the movement of two-wheelers outside containment zones,” Yediyurappa said, adding that two-wheelers will not need any pass after April 20.

“Cars for which passes were issued will be valid till May 3 and goods vehicles will be permitted to move,” the CM said.

According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, there are 32 containment zones in Bengaluru and ‘hotspots’ have been identified in eight districts.

For the IT/BT sector, the government has decided to permit a third of the employees to go to work after April 20. “In the IT/BT sector, 33 per cent of the workforce will be permitted to work from offices,” Yediyurappa said. Earlier, the government was willing to permit 50 per cent of the IT/BT employees to work.

Yediyurappa also announced the resumption of construction and industrial activities. “In urban areas, construction work will be allowed to start wherever construction workers have the facility to stay on site,” he said. “In rural areas, the manufacturing sector and in urban areas, units located in the special economic zones (SEZ) and industrial townships will be allowed to function,” he said.

Clarifying that inter-state travel was prohibited, Yediyurappa said the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramnagara will be considered as the only one for the movement of industrial workers.

Making a case for these relaxations, Yediyurappa noted that the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported till Saturday afternoon was just 12. “One satisfactory aspect is that the day before, there were 36 new cases, yesterday there were 44, but today it is 12,” he said.

The CM said that prohibitory orders will be in force till May 3 and wearing masks will be mandatory. “Senior citizens and vulnerable persons should remain indoors for the next three months. Also, spitting in public places is banned,” he said.