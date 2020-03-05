Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa attacks 15th FC for cut in state’s tax share

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has hit out at the 15th Finance Commission for “drastic” reduction of Karnataka’s share in Central taxes, which cast a shadow on the budget he presented on Thursday.

The government is expected to raise this at a meeting of the 15th Finance Commission scheduled to be held on March 13.

While the 14th Finance Commission had fixed 4.71% as Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of Central taxes, the 15th Finance Commission has reduced the state’s share to 3.64% in its interim report.

This means Karnataka will get Rs 11,215 crore less by way of tax devolution when compared with what it got in 2019-20. In fact, the state’s share saw a reduction of Rs 8,887 crore in 2019-20 itself.

“The allocation recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission is limited to one year only and the complete report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 will be submitted in October 2020. Our government will soon submit a revised memorandum to the 15th Finance Commission to set right the loss caused to the State with regard to allocation for the year 2020-21 and to give more allocation for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26,” Yediyurappa said in his budget speech.

By giving higher ratings to the ‘income distance’ parameter, Yediyurappa said the 15th Finance Commission has focussed on the development of poorer states.

“Information Technology Services sector is contributing approximately 25% of Karnataka’s GSDP. In view of this, the state’s domestic product and per capita income is more when compared to other states. As there is tax exemption for export of IT services, there is no contribution to the state’s revenue collections from this sector. Due to this, the state has been ranked very low in the income distance parameter and there is drastic reduction in state’s share,” Yediyurappa explained.

The 2020-21 budget, Yediyrappa said, was presented keeping in mind the decrease in tax devolution. “While the tax devolution has gone down by Rs 11,215 crore, our expenditure has gone up by Rs 12,000 crore. Also, the Centre is yet to credit GST compensation,” he told reporters.

