Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa convenes all-party meet on COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures that need to be taken in coming days to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Pointing out that several people in the state have been affected by the virus, Yediyurappa in a letter to leaders of the parties on Saturday said, his government was taking all necessary measures to control its spread, and there was lockdown in place.

In the interest of the people of the state, he has decided to hold discussions with leaders of political parties regarding the measures that need to be taken in the coming days to control the spread of COVID-19, Yediyurappa said.

The meeting would be held at the Conference Hall in the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, at 12 pm, he added.

Congress, the principal opposition party in the state, had on Friday demanded that the Chief Minister immediately call for an all-party meeting, and had accused the government of not taking opposition into confidence, in its fight against coronavirus spread. Karnataka reported ten more coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 74.