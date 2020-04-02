Karnataka CM downplays ASHA worker incident

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa downplays ASHA worker incident

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 16:55 ist

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa played down the alleged assault on an ASHA worker, performing COVID-19 surveys, as a minor incident and urged people who have come in contact with Tableeg Jamaat workers who attended the Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi, to be tested.

To a query at a media briefing, Yediyurappa said, "It was a minor incident. The government is trying to convince people. In view of their health, I urge them to be tested and quarantined."

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the incident had occurred when the ASHA worker went to check those who came in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat workers.

On Wednesday, an ASHA worker was allegedly assaulted by members of a community during a survey, after they refused to furnish any information sought by her.

Karnataka
COVID-19
BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
