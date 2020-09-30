Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa hails Babri verdict as 'victory of the truth'

CM BSY hails Babri verdict as 'victory of the truth'

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 30 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 14:50 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hailed the verdict of the special CBI court that acquitted senior BJP leader L K Advani and others charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy leading to the demolition of the Babri Mosque 28 years ago. 

“This is an auspicious day. The Lucknow CBI court has given a historic judgement,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

“I was also a part of this struggle and the verdict has made me personally happy. Many were waiting for it. For fighters, victory is always there and this is a fresh example,” he said, calling it a “victory of the truth.” 

Referring to Advani as “a great man”, Yediyurappa said the judgement was a result of his struggle. “No one can forget the speech Advani made,” he said.

“The Ram Mandir verdict has come and work has already started. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and others are responsible for the success and the judgement has brought happiness to all,” he said. 
 

