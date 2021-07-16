Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa meets PM Modi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Yediyurappa discussed issues related to the state's development with the prime minister. "During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the State," Yediyurappa said.

When asked about leadership change in the state, the CM said, "I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media)."

During his stay in Delhi, he is said to also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda and discuss state political development also.

During the national leaders meeting, he will raise the Mekedatu project and explain the urgent need of the project and will seek necessary permission from the Centre.

The CM is likely to request the central leaders to give permission to reshuffle his cabinet to bring new faces and dropping some of the ministers. When asked whether discussion on cabinet reshuffle was on cards, the CM said, "I will tell you after the meeting with central leaders."