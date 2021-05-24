Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa plans one more Covid-19 package

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Monday he was thinking of another Covid-19 financial package for communities and groups that have been left out of the aid he announced recently.

Last week, Yediyurappa announced a package worth Rs 1,250 crore to provide financial assistance to farmers, drivers, construction workers, street vendors, artists, barbers, tailors, mechanics, cobblers, and rag pickers.

However, he came under criticism that the package was too little and that several groups such as teachers, fishermen, and weavers had been left out.

“Some have been left out and I’m thinking about them. In 10-12 days, I’ll try to give another package that’ll cover them,” Yediyurappa told reporters. He did not specify who will be covered in the new package.

Reacting to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s charge that the government’s package was not sufficient, Yediyurappa said: “I’ve done my duty within financial limitations. The whole world knows what Siddaramaiah gave to whom when he was in power.”

Yediyurappa visited a Covid-19 call centre run by the BBMP in Domlur to review its functioning. He even answered a call by a patient who was looking for an ICU bed. “Hello, can you hear me? What is your name? What is your requirement?” Yediyurappa said after answering the call.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the availability of beds was not as big a problem now. “Oxygen beds are available now. The shortage is less. We’re also trying to make ICU beds available as per requirement,” Yediyurappa said.

He said Bengaluru had 28 Covid Care Centres (CCC) having 3,000 beds of which 1,000 were oxygenated. “We’ve made all arrangements - food, breakfast, doctors, and nurses. Anyone can come,” he said. “In villages and slums, there are smaller homes. So we’ve made it mandatory for people to come to CCCs instead of isolating at home,” he added.

The chief minister also admitted the shortage of vaccines. “We’ve requested Delhi for more. We will give the doses as and when they come.”