Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to eat single meal to show solidarity with those fighting COVID-19

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 13:44 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he would consume just one meal on Monday to show solidarity with healthcare, police and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against COVID-19

“Today, across the country, the BJP is celebrating its 40th Foundation Day in a simple manner. On the occasion, BJP national president J P Nadda has called upon all party workers to consume just one meal. This is to express solidarity with doctors, nurses, police, government employees, ASHA workers and media persons who are working day and night against COVID-19. It’s to respect and support them,” Yediyurappa said in a statement. 

“All party workers are to have one meal. I am also following this today,” he said. 

Yediyurappa, 78, has already donated his full year’s salary - Rs 24.10 lakh, which works out to about Rs 2 lakh a month - to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fund the fight against COVID-19. Till date, Karnataka has had 151 positive cases, including four deaths and 12 recoveries. 

