Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa unfreezes rural grants to douse legislators' ire

Amid talk of a leadership change, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is unfreezing rural development grants to Assembly constituencies, hoping to placate legislators in his party and reward the JD(S), which has been muted in its criticism of the government.

After coming to power last year, the Yediyurappa administration had frozen works approved for all 224 Assembly constituencies under a special grant of Rs 943.48 crore by the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

In the first phase, the government has released funds worth Rs 368.87 crore to 65 constituencies, mostly those represented by the BJP, according to data tabled in the recent legislature session.

The list also includes Badami that is represented by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Channapatna that elected JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. State Congress president DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura is conspicuously missing.

“Basically, the first round of unfreezing was done based on political considerations,” a senior official from the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department said. “Works of the ruling party MLAs and, selectively, those of other legislators were unfrozen.”

The unfreezing of development funds comes at a time when legislators, especially in the BJP, are miffed with the administration as their constituencies are starved for grants. Also, grants are being freed up amid persistent chatter that Yediyurappa will not hold the top post until the next Assembly election.

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced Yediyurappa to put a leash on fund use, stipulating that all releases must be vetted by the finance department controlled by him. “He is set to unfreeze most of the funds now,” the official said, adding that Opposition MLAs were approaching the CM individually to get their constituency works cleared.

Apparently, Yediyurappa is likely to unfreeze works of constituencies that have JD(S) legislators in a move seen as the CM's gesture of goodwill towards the regional party for going soft on the government and a possible political realignment going forward.

This tilt towards the JD(S) is evident in the list of 50 Assembly segments that have been given Rs 187 crore under the 3054 head of account that deals with road maintenance: nine JD(S) segments against six of the Congress.

The BJP has rejected reports that the party's central leadership was considering changing Yediyurappa, who is a Lingayat. However, a group called Lingayat-Veerashaiva Samanvaya Vedike on Sunday held a meeting to discuss names the BJP can consider for the CM’s post.