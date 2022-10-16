Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for rape victim's kin

Bommai announces compensation for rape victim's kin

The minor girl's body was found in a sump at an under-construction building

PTI
PTI, Mandya,
  • Oct 16 2022, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 21:13 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a tuition teacher here.

Speaking at the valedictory of Sri Malemahadeshara Kumbh Mela, he said everyone was shocked by this incident. "It is a most heinous crime and has been done by those without humanity. The incident cannot be criticised in mere words. The trauma that the little girl would have undergone at that time cannot be imagined," Bommai said.

Stating that the accused has been arrested and slapped with cases under several sections of IPC, including POCSO, he said, "The DG & IGP was instructed on the day of this incident to issue directions to the SP of Mandya district to arrest the accused. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is expected within a week and thereafter the charge sheet will be prepared and filed before the POSCO court. All necessary steps will be taken for early justice and also stringent punishment for the accused."

The minor girl's body was found in a sump at an under-construction building recently.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
rape

