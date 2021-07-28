Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai approves new scholarship scheme for farmers' children

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kickstarted his innings Wednesday by signing off on some welfare measures, which includes a new scholarship scheme for children of farmers.

Speaking to reporters after chairing his first Cabinet meeting, Bommai said Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside for the scholarship scheme aimed at encouraging farmers' children to pursue higher education.

His maiden Cabinet meeting was held with officials as he is yet to induct ministers.

"The new government will be oriented towards the welfare of farmers and the vulnerable sections of the society," Bommai said.

The Cabinet also decided to increase pensions under various schemes. Pension under Sandhya Suraksha scheme (old-age pension) will go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, benefiting 36 lakh persons. Widow pension will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800, covering 17 lakh beneficiaries, and disability pension (40-75% disability) from Rs 600 to Rs 800, benefiting 4 lakh.

These measures will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 1,367.52 crore.

More welfare schemes will be introduced in the days to come, Bommai said.

Admin boost

Bommai also chaired a meeting with senior officials. Keen on sharpening the administrative machinery, he said he wanted to do away with the "chalta hai" attitude among officials.

The government will bring in a new file management system for quicker file movement. Until then, a file clearance drive will be taken up. All departments have been given 15 days to bring all files up to date, he said. He also emphasised on inter-departmental cooperation. A ranking system will be introduced to encourage departments to perform well, he added. "I have told officials that the new administration will get a new orientation," he said.