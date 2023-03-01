Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hikes salaries of government employees by 17% amid protest

Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS).

“We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said.

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued.

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction.