Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at relaxing Covid-19 curbs, says government will listen to experts

Hinting at relaxation of the Covid-19 curbs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the general feeling now is that the infection is “like a flu that comes and goes” with fewer people requiring hospitalisation.

Bommai, however, said the government will decide on withdrawing the daily night curfew and the weekend curfew after talking to experts.

He is scheduled to chair a meeting with experts this Friday.

“What everybody is discussing is that this is like a flu that comes and goes. People aren’t ending up in the hospital. The general opinion is that daily life should go on without any inconvenience by following Covid rules,” Bommai told reporters. “We have asked experts to examine this. In Friday’s meeting, they will give us the full picture and we will have clarity. Based on that we will decide,” he said.

According to Bommai, experts have projected a peak in Covid-19 cases by January-end. “The estimation has been prepared based on trends in other countries and states. The wave started a little late for us, so it is estimated that we will see a peak in the last week of January or first week of February,” he said.

Bommai reiterated that while Covid-19 case numbers are increasing, the load on hospitals is less. “We need to focus on OPDs,” he said.

On cases of BJP leaders defying Covid-19 curbs and the Congress’s demand that they be booked, Bommai said he has given clear orders on taking legal action and filing of cases against any and all violators. “Even the chief secretary has issued an order. We don’t need a complaint from the Congress. We’re doing our work,” he said.

Bommai back to office

CM Bommai returned to office Wednesday after recovering from the Covid-19 infection. “I was under quarantine. I have tested negative and I’m returning to office,” he said. Bommai tested positive on January 10 with mild symptoms.

