Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Amit Shah, says it is 'non political' meeting

With new entrants and former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shrimanth Patil mounting pressure to induct them to the cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

The CM, along with Irrigation Minister Govid Karjol, held an hour-long meeting with Shah at the latter's North Block Office. Emerging out of the meeting, Bommai told reporters that he had a cordial meeting with Shah and it was non-political. Shah discussed only developmental issues and gave some suggestions about the developmental projects in the state, according to the CM.

"Shah will be visiting Hubballi on September 2 and I have requested him to attend a few state governmental developmental programmes during his stay in Karnataka. He also responded positively to this," the CM said.

“On political development in the state and party affairs issues, Shah told me to discuss with BJP national president J P Nadda. Since Nadda was occupied with some other important issues, I could not meet him today. Maybe during my next visit to Delhi, I will meet him." CM said.

Read | 'Union minister promised early approval for Mekedatu'

On the demand from left out new entrants to induct into the cabinet, the CM said, “there is nothing wrong in their demand. Many leaders have made several demands. I will discuss with Nadda and take a call. However the CM said he can't assure when will be next cabinet expansion to fill slots.”

Former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shrimanth Patil and MLA Mahesh Kumatalli, who came to the national capital also met the CM here and demanded to be inducted to the cabinet. KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, who is also the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, also with them during the meeting with the CM.

Prior to that, these leaders also held discussions with Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar and Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani here.

“With four slots vacant in the cabinet, we have demanded the CM to induct new entrants,”he said, adding that we have also planned to meet the party leaders in Delhi to press our demands, he said.

With Ramesh Jarkiholi embroiled in sex scandal, the party high command earlier told him to wait till he gets clean chit.

On unhappiness over portfolio allocation, the CM said except Anand Singh no body expressed unhappiness. "Singh also took charge after I spoke to him. All issues will be sorted out amicably," he said.

Panchamashali protest

To a separate question on Lingayat Panchamasali community leaders threatening to revive their protest demanding backward 2A status for the community, the CM said, "Several religious leaders have discussed the issue with me earlier. I have clearly told them that before taking any decision we have to discuss its pros and cons. Within the legal purview, we can take the decision after taking all community leaders into confidence.”.