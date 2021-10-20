Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offers help to rain-hit Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has offered to help the neighbouring Kerala with support on relief and rehabilitation measures in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

Read | Nature's fury leaves behind stories of misery in Kerala

“Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains & landslides,” Bommai said in a tweet. “I have asked the Chief Secretary to be in touch with Kerala Chief Secretary for all support in relief & rehabilitation. Our prayers are with Kerala in this hour of crisis,” he said.

At least 35 people have died due to floods and heavy rainfall that has disrupted life in Kerala. The southern state has received 135% excess rainfall from October 1 to 19.

Watch latest videos by DH here: