Karnataka CM Bommai offers help to rain-hit Kerala

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offers help to rain-hit Kerala

At least 35 people have died due to floods and heavy rainfall that has disrupted life in Kerala

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 19:12 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has offered to help the neighbouring Kerala with support on relief and rehabilitation measures in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

Read | Nature's fury leaves behind stories of misery in Kerala

“Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan & expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains & landslides,” Bommai said in a tweet. “I have asked the Chief Secretary to be in touch with Kerala Chief Secretary for all support in relief & rehabilitation. Our prayers are with Kerala in this hour of crisis,” he said.

At least 35 people have died due to floods and heavy rainfall that has disrupted life in Kerala. The southern state has received 135% excess rainfall from October 1 to 19.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Kerala
relief

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 