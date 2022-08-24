Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams contractors' body for 'baseless' claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) for what he said were “baseless” allegations and asked the body to approach Lokayukta.

“First of all, the association headed by D Kempanna isn’t the only one representing contractors. There are many others. And, there’s no basis to the allegations. The allegations were made after a meeting with (Congress leader) Siddaramaiah, so you need to understand,” Bommai said, suggesting that the Congress was prodding the contractors’ body to make corruption claims.

Bommai said he would advise the KSCA to provide specific details. “If they have specifics, they can approach the Lokayukta, which has full freedom now. Let them investigate,” Bommai said.

He pointed out that his government had taken measures after the KSCA met him in April this year. “Karnataka is the only state where a retired judge is heading a committee to scrutinise tenders,” Bommai said.

Retired High Court judge Justice Rathnakala is heading the committee that will vet all tenders for projects costing above Rs 50 crore. The Bommai administration has fixed tender premiums (profit-making) at 5% and all public procurement agencies have been asked to put in place a software-driven system to clear bills. Further, the government has decided that no tender package can have works worth more than Rs 1 crore at the taluk-level.

Also, the government has directed officials to form tender inviting and approving authorities at the taluk, district and state levels as per Section 9 of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. These were some of the demands the KSCA had made during its meeting with Bommai.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister K Sudhakar said the Congress is making a scapegoat out of KSCA president Kempanna. “The government is ready to provide further assistance to Kempanna if he wants. If he’s really concerned, he could have gone and complained to the Lokayukta. However, this is Congress-sponsored and it is an attempt to make this an election agenda,” he said.

“Till now, Kempanna was silent. But, the moment he met Siddaramaiah, I don’t know what happened to him. I also don’t know what they discussed and why (Kempanna) suddenly gave such a statement,” Sudhakar added.