Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today

He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 07:47 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today, according to ANI

He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital. 

Yesterday, Bommai had hinted that inclusion of new ministers to the Cabinet would take more time as he would have to travel to Delhi before getting a go-ahead from the party high command.

“I will visit Delhi on Friday to seek the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and party chief JP Nadda. Two-three days after that, I will meet them again in Delhi. Discussions about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected,” Bommai had said.

 

