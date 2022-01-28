Karnataka CM Bommai adopts 11 cows on birthday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who turned 62 on Friday, adopted 11 cows from the Rashtrotthana Gau Shala.

Bommai, along with his wife Chennamma, performed puja to a cow and calf on Friday morning. They later took the cow and calf inside their residence and fed them.

Bommai also visited the Maruti temple near the Balabrooie Guesthouse where he prayed for the well-being of people of Karnataka, his office said. According to Bommai’s office, he received birthday wishes on phone from President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, BJP national president J P Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and many others.

