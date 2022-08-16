Karnataka CM Bommai announces new schemes on I-Day

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday rolled out new schemes and delivered a progress report on projects announced earlier.

Speaking at the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said toilet facilities will be provided in all government schools and colleges in the state within a year, at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Also, 4,050 anganwadis will be opened, mainly covering areas inhabited by landless agricultural labourers. This is expected to benefit children from 16 lakh families, and create jobs for 8,100 women. “These anganwadis are being opened since landless labourers’ children don’t get nutritious food or support for education,” Bommai said.

Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme which offers scholarships to farmers’ children will be extended to children of landless agricultural labourers, he said. The scheme offers Rs 2,000 to Rs 11,000 for higher education, and the government has distributed Rs 440 crore to over 10 lakh students.

A loan-cum-subsidy scheme of up to Rs 50,000 will be launched for artisans including potters, blacksmiths and basket weavers. In the event of a soldier’s death, a government job will be provided to one of the family members of the deceased, Bommai said.

He said that the country’s economy has vastly improved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that Karnataka aims to contribute at least $1 trillion to realise Modi’s dream of transforming India into a five trillion-dollar economy, by 2025. He said the state is back on the track of development since there is no threat of Covid anymore.

Bommai said the government has been able to implement several ‘Amrit’ schemes he had announced on Independence Day last year. The government has released the Rs 10 lakh each announced for 750 government schools under the Amrit Shala Yojane, and the works are in progress. A total of 60,645 SC/ST youth have been trained under the Amrit Skill Development Training Scheme.

Bommai said the government has so far commissioned 324 farmers’ producers' organisations, under the Amrit Farmers Producers Organisation scheme. The scheme provides Rs 30 lakh with each for setting up a total of 750 such organisations. Also, 6,499 out of 9,000 works have been completed under the Amrit Gram Panchayat Programme to provide basic amenities to 750-gram panchayats.

Bommai said that the government has disbursed Rs 1 lakh each as seed amount to 4,362 self-help groups so far, under the Amrit Self-Help Micro Enterprises Scheme. The scheme envisions funding for a total of 7,500 SHGs, so as to convert these into micro-enterprises. A total of 1.03 lakh houses have been built under various housing schemes during the past year.