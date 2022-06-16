Karnataka CM Bommai hopes to get approval for Mekedatu DPR

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday exuded confidence that the Karnataka government would get approval from the Carvery Water Management Authority for a detailed project report of the proposed controversial Mekedatu project.

He was replying to a query on Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Murugan's remark that it should not be discussed till the Supreme Court verdict. He said the court has not issued any stay order on the project.

"We will present our case in the meeting slated to be held next week. The Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the project is illegal and irrational," he said.

On the Pre-University Education Department 's circular on Hindi language for inter-state tour, he said it is not the stand of the government. He has already directed the Primary and Secondary Education Minister to initiate action against the official concerned.