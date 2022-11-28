Karnataka CM Bommai may talk Cabinet expansion with BJP top brass

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to meet BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to discuss the long-pending Cabinet expansion, with just six months left for the Assembly elections.

"I'm basically going to meet Nadda," Bommai told reporters. "I've sought an appointment and I'm confident of getting his time."

Bommai had said earlier that a Cabinet expansion would be a possibility after the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat election results on December 8.

Bommai's Cabinet has six vacancies with many seekers. Sources close to the CM said that ministerial aspirants are willing to hold office even if their tenure would be short.

"There are people who are ready to be ministers just for a month," sources said.

During his visit to the national capital, Bommai said he would meet senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi to discuss the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute case coming up before the Supreme Court on November 30. Bommai's itinerary also includes meetings with union ministers, including Piyush Goyal.

'Cong distorted Constitution'

Bommai hit back at the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for accusing the BJP of 'distorting' the Constitution.

"It was the Congress that distorted the Constitution. During emergency, they threw the Constitution to the wind, axed personal freedoms and put everybody in jail. There's no need for us to learn from them," Bommai said.