Karnataka CM Bommai plans populist budget before polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will focus on women and youth in what will be an election-oriented budget for 2023-24 fiscal, which he is likely to present on February 17.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he will announce a new scheme in which women-led households will get financial assistance to meet daily needs and medical expenses.

The 2023-24 budget will be Bommai's last before Karnataka heads into the Assembly election.

Also Read | Will present pro-people budget in February: Bommai

"There's an election coming. So, it will be an election budget," Bommai said. "Our revenue collection for the quarter ending December has increased. For the last quarter, too, I've asked officials to increase it further. So, I've decided to give a pro-people budget that will focus on welfare," he said.

Bommai said he wants to help the working class - farmers, labourers, Anganwadi and Asha workers - and that youth and women will get "more empowerment" in the budget.

To woo women, Bommai is working out a cash scheme for them. "The working class is under stress due to Covid-19 and floods. We're doing a special programme for women-led households. We will provide financial assistance depending on the money requirement of these households for daily needs and medical expenses. Money will be given to the woman heading the household," he said.

Also Read | Bommai calls Congress 'desperate', dubs their free power promise 'irrational'

The new scheme will complement the Stree Samarthya Yojana that will be launched this month. "In every village, two Stree Shakti (self-help) groups will get up to Rs 5 lakh for self-employment and they'll be connected to the market," Bommai said.

For youth, Bommai said the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojana will be implemented. "Five lakh youngsters will get a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh and loans from banks with which there are tie-ups. We'll also connect them to the market in an end-to-end approach so that they're independent and contribute to Karnataka's growth," he explained.

The government is focussing on implementation instead of mere announcements, Bommai said, picking holes in the Congress' promise of providing 200 units of free power to all households.

"It was they who pushed Escoms to the brink of collapse. We gave Escoms Rs 8,000 crore and loan guarantees worth Rs 13,000 crore. Fearing defeat and in desperation, Congress has announced a scheme that they know can't be implemented. They're cheating people," Bommai said, adding that the Congress' promise would require Rs 9,000 crore. "They'll end up cutting funds in the social sector."