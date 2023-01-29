Karnataka CM Bommai promises schemes for Kshatriyas in budget

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Sunday that there will be a welfare scheme exclusively for the Kshatriya community, comprising 38 sub-castes, in his budget.

Participating in a convention of the community here, Bommai said his budget would focus on delivering better education, health and empowerment of the Kshatriyas.

“Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Emperor Ashoka, Maharana Pratap and Swami Vivekananda belong to this community,” he said.

He said that the country could not have remained united without the Kshatriya community’s sacrifices.

“This community is responsible for the safety of the Hindu society in the country,” the CM said.

Bommai promised government land for the Kshatriyas' association, like in the case of 65 caste-based associations in the state. The land will be provided soon, he said.

“We will study your demands legally, including the establishment of the Kshatriya Development Corporation. Financial assistance will be given to build the community hall,” he said.

Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary incharge of Karnataka, said that but for PM Modi, the judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in Ayodhya would not have come in favour of Hindus.

He urged the Kshatriya community to stand solidly behind the prime minister.