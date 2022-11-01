Karnataka CM Bommai promises to fill up one lakh govt posts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that one lakh government posts that are vacant would be filled up over the next year.

Bommai said this at the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy at the Kanteerava stadium here.

"In the coming two years, we will be filling up 2.5 lakh job vacancies in the government sector. This year alone, we have decided to give one lakh jobs," Bommai said.

According to official data, 2.5 lakh jobs are vacant across 28 government departments. Several major departments are functioning at 50% capacity. Some are worse off: The e-Governance department, for example, has 75 posts vacant against the sanctioned 77.

Recently, the government employees association petitioned Bommai to fill up vacancies.

Bommai also said that the Comprehensive Kannada Language Development Bill to give the language primacy would be passed in the wintert session of the legislature scheduled to be held in December. "We will be the first government to provide legal protection to Kannada through this. The Bill will be placed in the December session and passed to make it a law to protect Kannada," Bommai said.

According to the Bill, which was introduced in the Assembly in September, Kannada will be taught in higher, technical and professional education courses. Also, students who have studied classes 1 to 10 in Kannada medium will have reservation in higher education.

Borrowing from the state's Industrial Policy 2020-25, the Bill proposes to deny land concessions, tax rebates and other sops to private companies that do not recruit the prescribed percentage of Kannadigas.

The CM advised officials to pitch for a public debate and discussion on the Bill. "The government is ready to accept all the suggestions," he said.

School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, MLCs Basavaraj Horatti and K Govindaraj and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad said the union government's attempts on "Hindi imposition" must be vociferously opposed.