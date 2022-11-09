Karnataka CM Bommai questions Jarkiholi's logic behind withdrawing 'Hindu' remarks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai questioned the logic of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi withdrawing his controversial remarks on the meaning of the word 'Hindu' and stating that it's "dirty".

"Damage has been made by Jarkiholi as he stood by his statement," Bommai said.

Read | Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi writes to Bommai, apologises for 'Hindu' remarks

Bommai told reporters at the airport here on Wednesday that it's left to the consciousness of Jarkiholi to decide if his statement was right or wrong.

"Jarkiholi made such statements due to his association with Congress. Congress has joined hands with divisive forces for power and are spreading hatred against Hindus," he said.

"Jarkiholi says the statement was based on a dictionary. There were many cases on the websites named by him. I shall verify the contents of the letter written by him," Bommai stated.