Karnataka CM Bommai to visit families of Masood, Fazil soon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he would visit the families of two slain Muslim youth Mohammed Masood and Mohammed Fazil in Dakshina Kannada, after facing flak for meeting only BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s parents.

“In the coming days, definitely I’ll visit them,” Bommai told reporters.

He was responding to criticism by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), accusing Bommai of behaving like a “chief minister of the BJP and not the state”.

Bommai said investigation into Praveen’s murder is progressing well. “I haven’t interfered in the police investigation. The police have been given a free hand. Investigation is progressing well. Soon, killers will be identified,” he said.

On handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bommai said the procedure is under way. “We have to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. That process along with other technical and paperwork are on. We’ve already informed the NIA informally. Some NIA officers have started collecting preliminary information in Kerala and Mangaluru,” he said.

Praveen’s murder and the resultant fury from BJP workers and supporters forced Bommai to cancel the ‘Janotsava’ event at Doddaballapur to celebrate him completing one year in office and three years of BJP in Karnataka.

The BJP is now planning region-wise and district-wise conventions. “We’re still discussing this. The party will share details once they’re finalised,” he said.

Meeting on monkeypox

Bommai said he would convene a meeting Tuesday with Health Minister K Sudhakar and officials to discuss measures that are required against monkeypox. “Monkeypox is being detected here and there, among tourists. We will discuss the necessary measures to be taken,” Bommai said.

Bommai will chair another meeting Tuesday to discuss the damages caused due to heavy rainfall across the state.

Anjanadri Hill

Bommai said he would visit the Koppal district to review the development of Anjanadri Hill, which is the fabled birthplace of Hanuman. “We’ve approved Rs 100 crore for comprehensive development of the Anjanadri Hill. Some land acquisition is required, which will be done soon,” he said.

