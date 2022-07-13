Karnataka CM Bommai warns of action against poor quality works

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that strict action will be taken against those who take up poor quality works to check against sea erosion.

Speaking to reporters after visiting sea erosion-affected areas, he said that works should be carried out to check sea erosion with proper mechanisms.

Funds will be withheld if the work appears to be of poor quality, he added.

He assured the villagers who shared their grievances with him that temporary measures would be implemented immediately, and that the initiative for permanent measures will be taken up shortly.

Earlier, after chairing a review meeting, the chief minister said that sea erosion has become a major issue in recent years and that a solution will be implemented as soon as possible.

Wave breaker technology will be first implemented in Ullal. If the project is successful, it will be implemented along the entire coast. As the cost of the project is expensive, assistance from an outside agency will be sought, he said.

A high-level committee meeting will be held and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, he added.

Jyoti Shetty, a local resident, told DH that sea erosion occurs every year, covering almost the entire road and destroying hundreds of coconut trees.

Several houses are facing a threat from sea erosion, she added.

Sujatha, another resident, said, “Three to four coconut trees were washed away in the fury of the waves within ten minutes. We don’t have any other land and our forefathers have lived here for ages.”

Susheela Kharvi, another local, said, “We have sleepless nights. It’s terrifying to see the massive waves crashing onto the roads.”

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Acharya, a ward member, said that the area had around 500 and 600 houses.

Nagraj, a local fisherman, said, “We have invested more than Rs 1 lakh to check sea erosion by placing sand-filled bags. We worked for 12 to 18 hours to check the coastal erosion. All our efforts have gone in vain.”

On landslides, the CM said that Amritha University has conducted a study in Kodagu.

The same university will be asked to conduct a study in the coastal districts, he said.

The loss incurred in the rain will be reviewed again in August. Once the total loss is calculated, a request for financial assistance will be made to the Central government, said Bommai.

“I have directed the officials to submit details on the compensation and other assistance given to the rain-affected people,” he added.

He promised to visit Belagavi and Uttara Kannada within 10 days.