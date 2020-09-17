Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa desires to expand cabinet before Monsoon Session

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his desire to expand his ministry before the start of Monsoon Session of the legislature.

Speaking to reporters at the Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for New Delhi after taking part in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day on Thursday, he said "I have a desire to expand the cabinet before the start of Monsoon Session but it all depends upon the decision to be taken by the party high command". He would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss various developmental works including water projects of the state and would also hold talks on the cabinet expansion with the party top brass, the CM told.

Huge damage caused by the floods would also be apprised to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and they would be requested to release more aid to the state for flood relief works, he told.

Slew of new projects

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced several projects for Kalyana Karnataka region on Thursday without fulfilling the promises made during the last Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day. He had promised a separate secretariat to Kalyana Karnataka and to shift the special cell established for effective implementation of Article 371(j) of Indian Constitution to Kalaburagi. The cell is operating from Bengaluru.

Speaking after hoisting the National flag to mark the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day at the DAR ground, he said that by completing all legal process, Anubhava mantap would be made functional in four months under the aegis of Basava Kalyana Authority. An approval had been given to take up agriculture and drinking water projects in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts at a cost of Rs 3000 crore. This project included 10 lift irrigation projects of Kagina river.

A 1,200-mega watt hydro power project at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore at Golappalli in Raichur district was under scrutiny and a final call would be taken after holding discussions with the neighbouring state, he explained.

A land would be identified at Bengaluru to construct a hostel for the students of Kalyana Karnataka arriving to Bengaluru and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board will complete the construction of the hostel in a year.

Foundation stone for Jayadeva hospital

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of 300-bed hospital complex of Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The building will come up on about 7.15 acres of land.