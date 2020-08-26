Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa rolls out red carpet for Japanese investors

Even as the state readies ground for rejuvenating the economy hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has laid out the red carpet for Japanese companies to invest in Karnataka, assuring them of a congenial investment atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering as part of the Indo-Japanese business forum organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said the state government had simplified the application process for investment by setting up a single window for investors and a policy-driven environment.

Encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japanese companies, Yediyurappa assured to provide all facilitation to make the investment process easier. “India and Japan share good trade relations. The state has a Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru. The township, spread across 519.55 acres, has all basic infrastructure. Permission has been given to heavy engineering, automotive, machinery and aerospace units in the township. There have been several developmental projects in coordination with Japanese companies,” he said, adding that Karnataka stood second for FDI in the

country.

Further, labour laws have been simplified over the last few months to attract investment, Yediyurappa said. “Keeping the investor-centric approach, our government has launched the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025, to build a prosperous Karnataka and create employment opportunities for the youth,” he

added.