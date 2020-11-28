Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santhosh hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Chief Minister's BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary and grand-nephew NR Santhosh was rushed to a private hospital late on Friday night following a suspected suicide attempt.

Santhosh is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister. He was appointed as the CM's political secretary in May this year.

The incident, reportedly caused due to sleeping pills, took place at Santhosh’s Dollars Colony residence.

“This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday, I saw he was happy. I don’t know why this happened. I will find out and talk to his family,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “He’s getting good treatment. There’s no problem,” he added.

Speculation was rife that Santhosh would resign as the CM’s political secretary following differences with some members in Yediyurappa’s inner circle.

A BE graduate from Kalpataru Institute of Technology, Tiptur in Tumakuru district, Santhosh hails from Nonavinakere in the district.

He was appointed as Yediyurappa’s personal assistant five years ago and was his trusted lieutenant.

Santhosh hit the headlines last year; he was seen playing an active role during the political drama that saw the defection of legislators that helped the BJP come to power.

He, however, kept a low-profile after Yediyurappa became the chief minister. Santhosh was even accused of having joined the anti-Yediyurappa camp, which he later denied.

Santhosh was said to be nursing political ambitions with an eye on the next general elections.