Karnataka CM orders action against illegal goods transport

While noting that several transport companies were misusing e-way bills, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed tax officials to crack the whip on them.

The e-way bill is a system introduced by the Centre under the GST, wherein anyone transporting goods worth more than Rs 50,000 has to carry a document containing details of the transporter, the goods being transported and the receiver.

However, officials have pointed out that some transport companies duplicated the bills. Not only this, companies were overshooting the delivery time prescribed for transport of certain regulated goods.

In a review meeting Saturday on commercial tax collection, Yediyurappa discussed ways in which the monitoring of these bills could be strengthened.

Officials informed him that road vigilance teams in the state has been increased to 116 (from 77 earlier) in order to intensify the vigilance. Until now, these teams have inspected 2.89 lakh transport vehicles and 7.46 lakh e-way bills. Of these, 300 unlawful cases were identified, the tax officials told Yediyurappa, according to an official release.

That apart, Yediyurappa also directed tax officials to conduct a survey of commercial complexes in metros that collect a monthly rent of more than Rs 20 lakh.