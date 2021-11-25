Karnataka CM orders probe into corruption charges made by contractors

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has ordered a probe into the corruption charges made by contractors in a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
Karnataka CM @BSBommai has ordered a probe into kickback charges levelled by contractors in their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/JBqUKYt4od
— Bharath Joshi (@bharathjoshi) November 25, 2021
The complaint claims contractors are “harassed” by ministers, elected representatives and others who demand up to 30% of the tender amount for approving a contract, and 5%-6% towards release of Letter of Credit against pending bills.
