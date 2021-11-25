Corruption charges by contractors to be probed: Bommai

Karnataka CM orders probe into corruption charges made by contractors

The complaint claims contractors are 'harassed' by ministers and others who demand up to 30% of the tender amount for approving a contract

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2021, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 19:40 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has ordered a probe into the corruption charges made by contractors in a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The complaint claims contractors are “harassed” by ministers, elected representatives and others who demand up to 30% of the tender amount for approving a contract, and 5%-6% towards release of Letter of Credit against pending bills.

