Karnataka CM Relief Fund gets Rs 127 crore in ten days to fight coronavirus

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has been able to aggregate funds to the tune of Rs 127.37 crore.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), between March 27 and April 9, the relief fund was able to pool Rs 127.37 crores, out of which Rs 24.06 crore was received through cheques on Thursday alone.

Yediyurappa has made personal appeals to donours to contribute to the relief fund and help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Yediyurappa himself has donated one year's salary (Rs 24.10 lakh) to the relief fund. Among some large donors included the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) employees who have collectively donated a sum of Rs 18 crore.

By cutting 30 per cent salary of all MLAs, MLCs and ministers, the relief fund will get about Rs 15 crore to help fight COVID-19.

Officials in the CMO said contributors were from all walks of life - private individuals to large companies. Funds were also donated from religious institutions, cooperative societies and various employee associations.

Some of the private sector donours include Asian Paints (Rs 2 crore), Megha Infrastructure and Investment Ltd (Rs 2 crore), Toyota Industries Engine India (Rs 31 lakh), Xiaomi and JM Financial (Rs 25 lakh each), Toyota Kirloskar (Rs 23 lakh), Kennametal (Rs 15 lakh) and Brigade Enterprises (Rs 10 lakh) among others.