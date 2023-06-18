Karnataka CM rules out revision of power tariff

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ruled out revising the hike in power tariff in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the chief minister said that there was no proposal before the government to revise the power tariff at this juncture.

“The government is aware of the industry's plight and we will make all efforts to win their confidence. Our senior bureaucrats are in touch with various industry and trade bodies in order to convince them about how the new tariff would not affect them much,” he said. He added that the present power bill includes two months' arrears and hence consumers were finding it heavy.

But next month bill will be calculated on monthly consumption basis and consumers will get to know the actual tariff hike, he said.

Just a day before the announcement of assembly election results, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had approved increase in power tariff by 70 paise per unit on average which is billed to be the steepest rise of power tariff in a decade.