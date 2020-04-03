Karnataka CM seeks Muslim leaders' help to identify Nizamuddin attendees

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with leaders of the minority community, seeking their cooperation in identifying those who visited the Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi, here Friday.

During the meeting, the leaders have also agreed to appeal and convince people from the community to cooperate with health workers conducting surveys for COVID-19 symptoms among residents in the state.

"They have agreed to provide details of persons who visited Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin and also to convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and strict quarantine for a prescribed period," the CM said.

After discussions on the manhandling of ASHA workers at a locality in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa has advised people of the state to not pay attention to any rumours. "We must all strictly follow precautionary measures," he said.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan requested any members of Tableeg Jamaat who visited Nizamuddin on March 13, 14 and 15 to check voluntarily for Covid-19. "In my constituency (Chamarajpet), Home department had formed a team to check those who took part at the Delhi event. A total of 11 people were tested and all were negative," he said.

While there were curbs on community prayers at mosques, there was no restriction for Azaan - call for prayer from mosques. However, people should pray at home, Zameer said.

On the ASHA worker incident, he said that it was triggered by rumours that the workers were carrying out surveys for the controversial National Register of Citizens.