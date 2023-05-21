Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 21 2023, 18:30 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 18:33 ist
Siddaramaiah accompanied Dhawan in receiving his graduation certificate. Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the graduation ceremony of his grandson Dhawan Rakesh at the Canadian International School on Sunday in a visit that came as a pleasant surprise to other students and staff. 

Siddaramaiah accompanied Dhawan in receiving his graduation certificate. 

Also Read | Not satisfied with 135 seats, focus on Lok Sabha polls: D K Shivakumar

The class of 2023 saw as many as 68 students graduate. 

"I was happy to be part of the event and congratulated him for completing his class 12," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. 

Siddaramaiah recently named his son Dr Yathindra and Dhawan as his political heirs. Dhawan is the son of Rakesh who was being groomed to carry forward Siddaramaiah's political legacy. But he met with an untimely death in 2016.  

While Yathindra was an MLA from 2018 to 2023, Siddaramaiah has clarified that Dhawan must first complete his education by the time he turns 25, the permissible age to contest elections.

Dhawan wants to study law. 

Philanthropist Sudha Murthy delivered a graduation speech urging outgoing students to pursue their passion and embrace unconventional career paths. She also emphasized on the importance of courage. “The most important thing in life is courage. You'll have difficulties of many kinds, but don’t get scared. Know that your courage will help you get past it,” she said. 

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah

