Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah keen on airshow for Mysuru Dasara, meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with request

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him to direct the concerned officials to plan an airshow, as was done earlier, during renowned Dasara festivities in Mysuru in October.

The High-Powered Committee for celebrations of Mysuru Dasara, which met under the Chairmanship of the chief minister on Monday decided to organise Mysuru Dasara in a "meaningful and grand way" and had said that there are plans to have an airshow as part of the celebrations this year.

This year, Mysuru Dasara is scheduled to be celebrated from October 15 to 24.

Noting that the renowned Mysuru Dasara festivities showcase the grandeur of Karnataka in all its resplendence, Siddaramaiah in a letter submitted to Singh said the entire country is privy to the glorious history and traditions of the state through these celebrations.

During the meeting of the high-powered panel for celebrations of Mysuru Dasara, the desire of the people to have an airshow during the festivities of 2023 was placed before it, he said, pointing out that in 2017 and 2019, the Dasara festival was privileged by a special airshow exhibited by the Indian Air Force at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru, which enthralled thousands of tourists and Kannadigas.

"Thus, it is hereby requested to kindly direct the concerned to plan a similar airshow as was done earlier, during Nadahabba Dasara 2023 in Mysuru. Your timely intervention will add more colour to the Dasara Habba," he added.

Celebrated as Nada Habba (state festival), Dasara festivities are a grand affair in the palace city of Mysuru every year, depicting Karnataka’s rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

The 10-day event every year showcases Karnataka’s cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms and attracts large crowds and tourists.