Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises jobs to kin of violence victims

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of six victims of communal riots which were reported during the BJP regime.

The family members will also be given jobs on compassionate grounds, Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said Rs 25 lakh each were given to the families of Abdul Jaleel, Masood, Mohammed Faazil, Shameer, Idris Pasha and Deepak Rao (2018) - victims of communal violence in separate incidents.

The BJP government has been discriminatory and selective in giving compensation to victims of communal riots. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai personally went to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family after his death and the victim’s family was also given a job. “It is definitely not wrong to give job to his family member. It is the correct step. But what I am saying is the government should give it to all victims and not be selective,” he said.