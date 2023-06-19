Siddaramaiah promises jobs to kin of violence victims

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises jobs to kin of violence victims

The family members will also be given jobs on compassionate grounds, Siddaramaiah said. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 05:41 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of six victims of communal riots which were reported during the BJP regime.

The family members will also be given jobs on compassionate grounds, Siddaramaiah said. 

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said Rs 25 lakh each were given to the families of Abdul Jaleel, Masood, Mohammed Faazil, Shameer, Idris Pasha and Deepak Rao (2018) - victims of communal violence in separate incidents.

The BJP government has been discriminatory and selective in giving compensation to victims of communal riots. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai personally went to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family after his death and the victim’s family was also given a job. “It is definitely not wrong to give job to his family member. It is the correct step. But what I am saying is the government should give it to all victims and not be selective,” he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 