Karnataka CM takes measures to maintain law & order

Karnataka CM takes measures to maintain law & order amid protests

The inspectors of all police stations have been instructed to interact with community leaders of their respective areas to maintain peace and harmony

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 17:54 ist

In the wake of protests in certain parts of India in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad by a suspended BJP spokesperson, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has directed police to take all precautions to maintain law and order in the state.

A high-level meeting has been held with police top brass in the state to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of violent incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday protesting the alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad, Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

"Presently, the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy the forces in sensitive areas. The deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents is already on. I have spoken to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad and the SP of Dharwad to take appropriate measures," the Chief Minister said.

The inspectors of all police stations have been instructed to interact with community leaders of their respective areas to maintain peace and harmony, Bommai said

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
India News
Prophet Mohammed remarks

