Karnataka CM Yediyurappa arrives in Delhi to meet BJP high command

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in Delhi on Friday to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

“I will meet the Prime Minister and other leaders and discuss state developmental issues,” the CM said.

He also said during his stay in Delhi that he will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda and discuss state political development also.

During the national leaders meeting, he will raise the Mekedatu project and explain the urgent need of the project and will seek necessary permission from the Centre.

The CM is likely to request the central leaders to give permission to reshuffle his cabinet to bring new faces and dropping some of the ministers.

When asked whether discussion on cabinet reshuffle was on cards, the CM said, "I will tell you after the meeting with central leaders."

Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra and Lehar Singh were with the CM during his visit to Delhi.

