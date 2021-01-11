BSY condoles death of Union Minister Naik's wife

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa condoles death of Union Minister Naik's wife

Deepak Time, an aide to the minister too died in the accident

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 22:37 ist
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shripad Naik.

Expressing shock over the accident that killed two people including Vijaya, Yediyurappa said that the Union Minister was seriously injured. "He received first aid at a hospital in Ankola. He was sent to Goa in an Ambulance for further treatment," the CM said in a statement.

Also Read | Union Minister Shripad Naik injured in a road accident in Uttara Kannada, wife dies

Apart from Vijaya, Deepak Time, an aide of the Union Minister also succumbed in the accident at Hosakombi checkpost in Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

"Vijaya Naik's demise is extremely unfortunate.... I pray for the quick recovery of the Union Minister injured in the accident," Yediyurappa said.

The Union Minister was travelling towards Gokarna after visiting Gante Ganapati temple near Yellapur, when the accident occurred.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Shripad Naik

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 