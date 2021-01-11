Karnataka CM Yediyurappa condoles death of Union Minister Naik's wife

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shripad Naik.

Expressing shock over the accident that killed two people including Vijaya, Yediyurappa said that the Union Minister was seriously injured. "He received first aid at a hospital in Ankola. He was sent to Goa in an Ambulance for further treatment," the CM said in a statement.

Apart from Vijaya, Deepak Time, an aide of the Union Minister also succumbed in the accident at Hosakombi checkpost in Ankola taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

"Vijaya Naik's demise is extremely unfortunate.... I pray for the quick recovery of the Union Minister injured in the accident," Yediyurappa said.

The Union Minister was travelling towards Gokarna after visiting Gante Ganapati temple near Yellapur, when the accident occurred.