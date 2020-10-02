Karnataka CM's son B Y Vijayendra tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra said Friday he tested positive for Covid-19.
“During a routine check-up, I tested positive for Covid-19. I am doing fine, asymptomatic, and have isolated myself,” Vijayendra, the son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said in a tweet. He requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to “take precautions and stay safe.”
During a routine check-up, I tested positive for Covid-19. I am doing fine, asymptomatic, and have isolated myself. Request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to take precautions and stay safe.
— Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) October 2, 2020
Vijayendra was involved in the BJP’s campaign for the November 3 Sira bypoll.
On Thursday, Vijayendra was with Yediyurappa when Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya called on them after being appointed as the party’s Yuva Morcha national president.
