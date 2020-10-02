B Y Vijayendra tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM's son B Y Vijayendra tests positive for Covid-19

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 02 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 22:14 ist
BY Vijayendra. Credit: DH.

Karnataka BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra said Friday he tested positive for Covid-19. 

“During a routine check-up, I tested positive for Covid-19. I am doing fine, asymptomatic, and have isolated myself,” Vijayendra, the son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said in a tweet. He requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to “take precautions and stay safe.”

Vijayendra was involved in the BJP’s campaign for the November 3 Sira bypoll. 

On Thursday, Vijayendra was with Yediyurappa when Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya called on them after being appointed as the party’s Yuva Morcha national president. 

BY Vijayendra
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BJP

